Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus-affected entrepreneurs who got compensated

By Trend





The financial support is being rendered to the entrepreneurs who have suffered as a result of the coronavirus pandemic in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Finance told Trend.

The State Treasury Agency, on the basis of the Economy Ministry’ orders, transferred the salaries: the hired employees working in the spheres affected as a result of the pandemic – 3.6 million manat ($2.1 million) to 1,983 taxpayers, 2.9 million manat ($1.7 million) - to 2,560 individual (micro) entrepreneurs working in the spheres affected by the pandemic to their corresponding bank accounts on April 13.

The Ministry of Finance allocated a total of 8.9 million manat ($5.2 million) as financial support for 5,752 taxpayers on April 9, including the first tranche.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on April 13)