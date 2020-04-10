EU allocates €14m to Azerbaijan to fight coronavirus

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The European Union has allocated €14 million to Azerbaijan to assist the country’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union's Eastern Neighborhood announced in its official website on April 8.

The aid to Azerbaijan is part of the emergency support package for Eastern Partnership countries as part of its global response to the coronavirus outbreak, according to the official information of the organization. Namely, €80 million have been allocated for immediate needs and up to €883 million for the short and medium term to support the social and economic recovery of the region.

Under the emergency package, Azerbaijan’s neighbour Georgia has been allocated €183 million, while Armenia received €92 million. Moldova, Ukraine and Belarus received €87 million, €190 million and €60 million respectively.

The EU funds will assist Azerbaijan meet its immediate and short-term needs. It will also help the Vocational Education Schools in several regions (Ganja, Mingachevir, Jalilabad, Gaxh and Ismaelly) purchase equipment to produce personal protection garments for medical staff.