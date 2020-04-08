Ministry: Cargo between Azerbaijan, Georgia transported in line with special protocol

By Trend

All cargo transportation through customs checkpoints on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border is carried round the clock in line with a special protocol, Trend reports with reference to the Revenue Service of the Ministry of Finance of Georgia.

"The Georgian Ministry of Finance reports that in connection with the implementation of preventive measures in Azerbaijan and Georgia, the vehicles are passing through customs checkpoints on the Georgian-Azerbaijani border 24 hours a day in accordance with a specially developed protocol (including transit and rail freight transportation)," the statement said.

Meanwhile, within the framework of measures taken against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) in Azerbaijan, from 00:00 April 5, 2020 to 00:00 April 20, entry and exit to the territory of the country by land and air were completely suspended, except for transportation cargo.