Azerbaijani state to support taxpayers

By Trend





The Azerbaijani state will render support to 292,400 taxpayers, Trend reports on April 1.

This is reflected in the program developed in line with the order of President Ilham Aliyev on a series of measures to reduce the negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) and the sharp fluctuations caused by it to the global energy and equity markets, the economy of Azerbaijan, macroeconomic stability, employment issues in the country and business entities.

According to the program, 248,500 entrepreneurs who receive state support are individual entrepreneurs. They have 53,700 employees. In addition, 43,900 micro-entrepreneurs who provide employment for 57,000 people are expected to be also supported.