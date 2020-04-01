Azerbaijan suspends air, railway transport with Russia amid pandemic

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

Azerbaijan and Russia have agreed to suspend regular passenger flights and railway passenger transport in a bid to fight the spread of novel coronavirus pandemic, the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers reported on March 31.

The Samur border checkpoint on the land border of the two countries operates in a restrictive mode and within a determined schedule for the mutual reception of citizens.

In the meantime, appeals of citizens wishing to return to Azerbaijan through the border checkpoints between Azerbaijan and Russia are being received.

According to the agreement reached between Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, effective March 31, 2020, Azerbaijani citizens traveling from the Russia to Azerbaijan will be allowed to cross the Samur-Yaraq Gazmalar state border checkpoint every Saturday at a fixed time.

Citizens crossing the border are kept under a 14-21 or 21-28-day quarantine regime in the quarantine zones established in the border zone in accordance with the requirements of the special quarantine regime declared in Azerbaijan.

The return of citizens abroad to Azerbaijan is regulated taking into account the reception capacity of the established quarantine stations and the proportion of persons quarantined within the country.

The Operational Headquarters of the Cabinet of Ministers also urged citizens to exercise restraint and understanding, to adhere to the quarantine and self-isolation rules established by their host countries in order to support domestic quarantine measures, and to refrain from traveling in the context of the global pandemic.