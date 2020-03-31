TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold price drops in Azerbaijan

31 March 2020 [11:50] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on March 31, compared to the previous price, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 6.0435 manat and amounted to 2,744.8115 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.1909 manat and amounted to 23.9985 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 15.164 manat and amounted to 1,241.629 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 94.0355 manat and amounted to 3,990.223 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

March 31, 2020

March 30, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,744.8115

2,750.855

Silver

XAG

23,9985

23.8076

Platinum

XPT

1,241.629

1,226.465

Palladium

XPD

3,990.223

3,896.1875

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on March 31)

