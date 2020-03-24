Minister: Companies of 12 spheres to get benefits in Azerbaijan amid coronavirus

By Trend

Companies of 12 spheres will get benefits in Azerbaijan amid coronavirus, said the country’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend reports.

“Intensive work is underway to determine the areas most affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including the main areas that shape economic growth and employment, strengthen the economic and financial stability of the country, and to decide on support measures that can be provided by the state,” the minister told media outlets.

Jabbarov added that the working group set up for this purpose at the initial stage has identified about 12 areas of activity that are most susceptible to negative impact of coronavirus.

“These spheres are tourism, hotels, food, entertainment, transportation, shopping centers, etc. The state is considering the possibility of providing business entities with urgent tax benefits and vacations, and easing the conditions for lending to businesses. To this end, intensive discussions are underway with the relevant government agencies, the Central Bank and the Association of Banks of Azerbaijan,” Jabbarov explained.

He noted that the working group will prepare and submit to the head of state relevant proposals for protecting the business and minimizing losses. At the same time, employers, in turn, should review relations with leasing holders in the current conditions, discuss issues of freezing rents and others.

The minister also spoke about how the issue of protecting jobs and employment is in the focus of state attention. Jabbarov emphasized that the rights and social protection of employees will be ensured.

Addressing employers, the minister urged them not to allow the reduction or dismissal of workers against the background of temporary difficulties, to adhere to the principles of social responsibility.

“Otherwise, the government will take serious measures against these entrepreneurs,” he said.

Jabbarov noted that there are no difficulties in providing the country with everyday goods. He emphasized that the government works closely with large suppliers.

There are necessary reserves to cover the country's needs, and the domestic market has been provided with the necessary products, added the minister.