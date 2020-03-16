Consumer spending rise by 3.1 percent in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

Consumer spending in Azerbaijan grew by 3.1 percent year-on-year in the period between January and February to reach $3,453,405,868, the State Statistics Committee told local media on March 16.

The consumer spending on the purchase of food products, drinks and tobacco products amounted to $ 1,765,230,230 (an increase of 2.6 percent compared to January-February 2019), non-food products - $ 1,688,188,927 (an increase of 3.6 percent) in the reported period.

Based on the information provided by the committee, for the reporting period, 45.1 percent of consumer spending in the retail network was spent on food products, 6 percent - drinks and tobacco products, 18 percent - on textile products, clothes and shoes, 6 percent - electrical appliances and furniture, 5,3 percent - automobile fuel, 1.6 percent – pharmaceutical & medical products, 0.7 percent - computer, telecommunication and printing equipment, 17.3 percent - other non-food products.