Parliamentary committee chairman talks devaluation of manat

By Trend





There is no threat of depreciation of manat rate in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the parliamentary committee on science and education Bakhtiyar Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remark in Baku at the meeting of the parliamentary committee, Trend reports on March 16.

“Azerbaijan is taking preventive measures,” the chairman added.

Aliyev added that coronavirus may have a certain negative impact on the pace of economic development in the world.

"However, the pace of economic development will grow, rather than decrease, thanks to the preventive measures taken in Azerbaijan," the chairman said.

“Azerbaijan is taking all necessary measures to ensure the needs of citizens, as well as eliminate the discontent of entrepreneurs,” the chairman said.

“As is known, the law on deposit insurance was adopted in the country,” Aliyev said. “From now on, decisive steps will be taken in this sphere."