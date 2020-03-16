SOCAR commissions its 31st filling station in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Ofeliya Afandiyeva

SOCAR Petroleum CJSC is expanding its network of filling stations throughout Azerbaijan. Recently, it increased the number of petrol stations operating under the SOCAR (The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic) brand to 31, local media reported on March 13.

According to the information provided by the company, the commissioning of a new filling station took place in the village of Boluslu, Goranboy district (Western part of Azerbaijan) on the international highway Baku-Gazakh-Georgia on March 13.

The station has been provided with facilities to fuel four automobiles and two heavy trucks at the same time. Thus, four fuel dispensers are installed at the station for the sale of Premium Euro-95 and A-92 and diesel fuel.

Note that the 30th petrol station commissioned by SOCAR Petroleum, was opened on Yevlakh-Zagatala highway in the village of Chaigaragoyunli, Sheki district (North-western part of Azerbaijan) on November 25, 2019.

SOCAR Petroleum was established in January 2008 and is engaged in the retail trade of petroleum products, expanding the network of filling stations under the SOCAR brand. The company opened its first filling station in Azerbaijan back in May 2010.

The company provides consumers with six types of fuel: AI-95 Premium gasoline that meets environmental standards Euro-4, AI -92 (Euro-2), AI -98 Super (Euro-5), as well as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and diesel fuel. Besides it, there is also a compressed natural gas (CNG) filling station on the Zigh-Hovsan highway, where the sale of CNG fuel is uninterrupted.

Moreover, SOCAR Petroleum’s PSD (petrol storage depots) segment includes 11 operating oil depots: one located in Baku, with the other 10 located in the regions.

Currently, SOCAR is among the world's 50 largest oil companies. As a result of successful international activity, more than 370 filling stations of the company operate in Switzerland, Georgia, Romania and Ukraine as well.

SOCAR is the only producer of oil products in the country. Its mission is to ensure the energy security of Azerbaijan. Established in 1992, SOCAR aimed at manage Azerbaijan's oil resources on the basis of a single state policy, to improve the management structure of the oil industry and to realize the development of fuel and energy complex.