Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Mar. 2
1.7
Mar. 9
-
Mar. 3
1.7
Mar. 10
1.7
Mar. 4
1.7
Mar. 11
1.7
Mar. 5
1.7
Mar. 12
1.7
Mar. 6
1.7
Mar. 13
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.258 manat (1.3 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9223 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Mar. 2
1.8784
Mar. 9
-
Mar. 3
1.8946
Mar. 10
1.9332
Mar. 4
1.8974
Mar. 11
1.9284
Mar. 5
1.8937
Mar. 12
1.9201
Mar. 6
1.9092
Mar. 13
1.9074
Average weekly
1.8946
Average weekly
1.9223
The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0003 manat (1.3 percent).
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0233 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Mar. 2
0.0254
Mar. 9
-
Mar. 3
0.0257
Mar. 10
0.0232
Mar. 4
0.0258
Mar. 11
0.0241
Mar. 5
0.0256
Mar. 12
0.0231
Mar. 6
0.0251
Mar. 13
0.0229
Average weekly
0.0255
Average weekly
0.0233
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0073 manat (1.9 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2742 manat per Turkish lira.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Mar. 2
0.2735
Mar. 9
-
Mar. 3
0.2751
Mar. 10
0.2769
Mar. 4
0.2780
Mar. 11
0.2768
Mar. 5
0.2792
Mar. 12
0.2735
Mar. 6
0.2778
Mar. 13
0.2696
Average weekly
0.2762
Average weekly
0.2742