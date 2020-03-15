TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

14 March 2020 [22:27] - TODAY.AZ
By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Mar. 2

1.7

Mar. 9

-

Mar. 3

1.7

Mar. 10

1.7

Mar. 4

1.7

Mar. 11

1.7

Mar. 5

1.7

Mar. 12

1.7

Mar. 6

1.7

Mar. 13

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.258 manat (1.3 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.9223 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Mar. 2

1.8784

Mar. 9

-

Mar. 3

1.8946

Mar. 10

1.9332

Mar. 4

1.8974

Mar. 11

1.9284

Mar. 5

1.8937

Mar. 12

1.9201

Mar. 6

1.9092

Mar. 13

1.9074

Average weekly

1.8946

Average weekly

1.9223

The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0003 manat (1.3 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0233 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Mar. 2

0.0254

Mar. 9

-

Mar. 3

0.0257

Mar. 10

0.0232

Mar. 4

0.0258

Mar. 11

0.0241

Mar. 5

0.0256

Mar. 12

0.0231

Mar. 6

0.0251

Mar. 13

0.0229

Average weekly

0.0255

Average weekly

0.0233

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0073 manat (1.9 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2742 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Mar. 2

0.2735

Mar. 9

-

Mar. 3

0.2751

Mar. 10

0.2769

Mar. 4

0.2780

Mar. 11

0.2768

Mar. 5

0.2792

Mar. 12

0.2735

Mar. 6

0.2778

Mar. 13

0.2696

Average weekly

0.2762

Average weekly

0.2742

