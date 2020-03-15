TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

14 March 2020 [21:28] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 144.95 manat ($85.2) or 5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,780 manat ($1,635).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Mar. 2

2,721.649

Mar. 9

-

Mar. 3

2,719.847

Mar. 10

2,829.1315

Mar. 4

2,793.576

Mar. 11

2,828.5025

Mar. 5

2,787.4475

Mar. 12

2,780.86

Mar. 6

2,853.399

Mar. 13

2,684.164

Average weekly

2,775.1837

Average weekly

2,780.6645

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 2.3205 manat ($1.3) or 8 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.2075 manat ($16.5).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Mar. 2

28.8569

Mar. 9

-

Mar. 3

28.7769

Mar. 10

28,9853

Mar. 4

29.3269

Mar. 11

28,9909

Mar. 5

29.263

Mar. 12

28,1889

Mar. 6

29.5619

Mar. 13

26,6648

Average weekly

29.15712

Average weekly

28,2075

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 144.7125 manat ($85.1) or 9.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,452 manat ($854.1).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Mar. 2

1,499.23

Mar. 9

-

Mar. 3

1,486.412

Mar. 10

1,495.3795

Mar. 4

1,509.94

Mar. 11

1,493.1525

Mar. 5

1,488.2905

Mar. 12

1,472.4635

Mar. 6

1,468.647

Mar. 13

1,350.667

Average weekly

1,490.5039

Average weekly

1,452.9156

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 1,059.4145 manat ($623.1) or 24.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,842 manat ($2,260).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Mar. 2

4,503.589

Mar. 9

-

Mar. 3

4,328.251

Mar. 10

4,282.912

Mar. 4

4,230.501

Mar. 11

4,113.473

Mar. 5

4,320.6605

Mar. 12

3,749.792

Mar. 6

4,281.9685

Mar. 13

3,223.4975

Average weekly

4,332.994

Average weekly

3,842.4186


