Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 144.95 manat ($85.2) or 5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,780 manat ($1,635).
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Mar. 2
2,721.649
Mar. 9
-
Mar. 3
2,719.847
Mar. 10
2,829.1315
Mar. 4
2,793.576
Mar. 11
2,828.5025
Mar. 5
2,787.4475
Mar. 12
2,780.86
Mar. 6
2,853.399
Mar. 13
2,684.164
Average weekly
2,775.1837
Average weekly
2,780.6645
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 2.3205 manat ($1.3) or 8 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.2075 manat ($16.5).
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Mar. 2
28.8569
|Mar. 9
-
Mar. 3
28.7769
Mar. 10
28,9853
Mar. 4
29.3269
Mar. 11
28,9909
Mar. 5
29.263
Mar. 12
28,1889
Mar. 6
29.5619
Mar. 13
26,6648
Average weekly
29.15712
Average weekly
28,2075
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 144.7125 manat ($85.1) or 9.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,452 manat ($854.1).
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Mar. 2
1,499.23
Mar. 9
-
Mar. 3
1,486.412
Mar. 10
1,495.3795
Mar. 4
1,509.94
Mar. 11
1,493.1525
Mar. 5
1,488.2905
Mar. 12
1,472.4635
Mar. 6
1,468.647
Mar. 13
1,350.667
Average weekly
1,490.5039
Average weekly
1,452.9156
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 1,059.4145 manat ($623.1) or 24.7 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,842 manat ($2,260).
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Mar. 2
4,503.589
Mar. 9
-
Mar. 3
4,328.251
Mar. 10
4,282.912
Mar. 4
4,230.501
Mar. 11
4,113.473
Mar. 5
4,320.6605
Mar. 12
3,749.792
Mar. 6
4,281.9685
Mar. 13
3,223.4975
Average weekly
4,332.994
Average weekly
3,842.4186