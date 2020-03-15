Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 144.95 manat ($85.2) or 5 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,780 manat ($1,635).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Mar. 2 2,721.649 Mar. 9 - Mar. 3 2,719.847 Mar. 10 2,829.1315 Mar. 4 2,793.576 Mar. 11 2,828.5025 Mar. 5 2,787.4475 Mar. 12 2,780.86 Mar. 6 2,853.399 Mar. 13 2,684.164 Average weekly 2,775.1837 Average weekly 2,780.6645

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 2.3205 manat ($1.3) or 8 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 28.2075 manat ($16.5).

Change in price of one ounce of silver Mar. 2 28.8569 Mar. 9 - Mar. 3 28.7769 Mar. 10 28,9853 Mar. 4 29.3269 Mar. 11 28,9909 Mar. 5 29.263 Mar. 12 28,1889 Mar. 6 29.5619 Mar. 13 26,6648 Average weekly 29.15712 Average weekly 28,2075

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 144.7125 manat ($85.1) or 9.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,452 manat ($854.1).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum Mar. 2 1,499.23 Mar. 9 - Mar. 3 1,486.412 Mar. 10 1,495.3795 Mar. 4 1,509.94 Mar. 11 1,493.1525 Mar. 5 1,488.2905 Mar. 12 1,472.4635 Mar. 6 1,468.647 Mar. 13 1,350.667 Average weekly 1,490.5039 Average weekly 1,452.9156

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 1,059.4145 manat ($623.1) or 24.7 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,842 manat ($2,260).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium Mar. 2 4,503.589 Mar. 9 - Mar. 3 4,328.251 Mar. 10 4,282.912 Mar. 4 4,230.501 Mar. 11 4,113.473 Mar. 5 4,320.6605 Mar. 12 3,749.792 Mar. 6 4,281.9685 Mar. 13 3,223.4975 Average weekly 4,332.994 Average weekly 3,842.4186



