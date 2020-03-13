TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan's Parliamentary Committee: Due to changes in oil prices, state taking necessary measures

13 March 2020 [16:39] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Artificial hype is created in Azerbaijan; due to the changes in oil prices, the state is taking necessary measures, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Regional Affairs Siyavush Novruzov said at the plenary meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament held on March 13, Trend reports.

"Certain print media, in particular foreign media outlets, are inflating this hype. They are trying to mislead the public. People should not worry. The state is taking all necessary measures," Novruzov noted.

