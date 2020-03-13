Azerbaijan launches domestic tourism campaign

By Azernews





By Akbar Mammadov

The State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau presented a domestic tourism campaign to the public on March 11.

The purpose of the campaign called “Adventure Is Near!” is to promote domestic tourism at the state level and bring together all the tourism offers for the Azerbaijanis citizens by encouraging the local population to take advantage of the country's tourism opportunities.

The campaign, initiated by a joint initiative of the State Tourism Agency and the Azerbaijan Tourism Bureau, aims to promote domestic tourism among citizens and individuals who have temporary or permanent residence permits in Azerbaijan.

Thus, the website www.macerayaxindadir.az will contain offers of special discounted services or tourism packages offered by campaign partners and hotels. All local companies are invited to cooperate within the campaign.

As part of the state regulation of domestic tourism activities, the campaign will promote the development and activation of domestic tourism.

In the framework of the event, an advanced and updated version of the website azerbaijan.travel, which includes a wide range of functions and offers various options for foreign tourists, was presented. The new website not only gives tourists enough information about the tourism potential of the country but also provides versatile opportunities by offering flight tickets, hotels and various tour packages in a comparable format.

At the same time, the second edition of the “Experience Azerbaijan” magazine, which is intended for foreign audiences, and discusses the tourism potential of Azerbaijan, was introduced to the public.



