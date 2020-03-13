Gold price down in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on March 13, compared to the price on March 12, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on Mar. 13.

The price of gold decreased by 96.696 manat and amounted to 2,684.1640 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 1.5241 manat and amounted to 26.6648 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 121.7965 manat and amounted to 1,350.6670 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 526.2945 manat and amounted to 3,223.4975 manat per ounce.

Precious metals March 13, 2020 March 12, 2020 Gold XAU 2,684.1640 2780,8600 Silver XAG 26,6648 28,1889 Platinum XPT 1350,6670 1472,4635 Palladium XPD 3223,4975 3749,7920