Gold price down in Azerbaijan

By Trend
The price of gold decreased in Azerbaijan on March 13, compared to the price on March 12, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) on Mar. 13.
The price of gold decreased by 96.696 manat and amounted to 2,684.1640 manat per ounce.
The price of silver decreased by 1.5241 manat and amounted to 26.6648 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum decreased by 121.7965 manat and amounted to 1,350.6670 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium decreased by 526.2945 manat and amounted to 3,223.4975 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
March 13, 2020
March 12, 2020
Gold
XAU
2,684.1640
2780,8600
Silver
XAG
26,6648
28,1889
Platinum
XPT
1350,6670
1472,4635
Palladium
XPD
3223,4975
3749,7920
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, and osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on March 13)