12.03.2020
22:08
Business
Azerbaijan's deputy economy minister dismissed
12 March 2020 [18:00] -
TODAY.AZ
By
Trend
Azerbaijan's Deputy Economy Minister Shirzad Abdullayev has been dismissed,
Trend
reports.
