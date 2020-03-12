TODAY.AZ / Business

Azerbaijan's deputy economy minister dismissed

12 March 2020 [18:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Azerbaijan's Deputy Economy Minister Shirzad Abdullayev has been dismissed, Trend reports.

