Azerbaijan, Egypt mull military cooperation

Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister General Zakir Hasanov and Egypt’s Ambassador Adel Ibrahim have discussed the military cooperation between the two countries as well as the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan Defense Ministry has reported.

During the meeting held on March 11, the sides discussed the cooperation in the military-technical sphere, as well as in the fields of military education and military medicine.

“The sustainable development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Egypt based on the interests of our states emphasize the importance of cooperation in the military sphere,” Hasanov said.

Colonel-General Hasanov, speaking about the military-political situation in the region, stressed that Armenia's aggressive policy continues to this day and the protracted conflict over Azerbaijan’s occupied Nagorno-Karabakh region negatively affects the stability in the region.

In turn, the ambassador stressed his country’s commitment to expanding ties with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan and Egypt have been cooperating in various areas including humanitarian, economic and military cooperation since 1992.

The Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Technical and Scientific Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Egypt has been held since 3 October 2002.