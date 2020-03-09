Turkmenistan sends back Iran's 30 wagons with food items

The head of the Iran-Turmenistan Chamber of Commerce announced the affection of Iran`s railway export by the COVID-19 virus outbreak, Trend reports via ILNA.

By Trend

Referring to the latest status of 30 wagons of food, which have been in a state of uncertainty at the Turkmenistan-Iran common border in recent weeks, Mohammad Hossein Roshanak said that unfortunately, these 30 wagons were returned.

“It seems that due to the coronavirus outbreak, our officials are not in the mood to pursue these matters,” he said.

"However, most countries are affected by with this virus, so we should not neglect businesses and the economy in such situation," he said.

“Many of our production in Khorasan Province is exported to Central Asia,“ Roshanak said.

He went on to ask officials to draft a protocol to facilitate the exporting at least via railways.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 6,560 people have been infected, 194 people have already died. Meanwhile, over 2,100 have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.