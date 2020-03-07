TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

07 March 2020 [11:41] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 30.3926 manat ($17.8) or 1 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,775 manat ($1,632).

Change in price of one ounce of gold

Feb. 24

2,826.114

Mar. 2

2,721.649

Feb. 25

2,814.647

Mar. 3

2,719.847

Feb. 26

2,791.91

Mar. 4

2,793.576

Feb. 27

2,808.366

Mar. 5

2,787.4475

Feb. 28

2,786.844

Mar. 6

2,853.399

Average weekly

2,805.576

Average weekly

2,775.1837

Last week, the price of one ounce of silver decreased by 1.78398 manat ($1.04) or 5.8 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 29.15712 manat ($17.1).

Change in price of one ounce of silver

Feb. 24

31.76

Mar. 2

28.8569

Feb. 25

31.59

Mar. 3

28.7769

Feb. 26

30.78

Mar. 4

29.3269

Feb. 27

30.73

Mar. 5

29.263

Feb. 28

29.81

Mar. 6

29.5619

Average weekly

30.94

Average weekly

29.15712

Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by 97.7228 manat ($57.4) or 6.2 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,490 manat ($876.4).

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

Feb. 24

1,653.471

Mar. 2

1,499.23

Feb. 25

1,642.608

Mar. 3

1,486.412

Feb. 26

1,585.301

Mar. 4

1,509.94

Feb. 27

1,568.513

Mar. 5

1,488.2905

Feb. 28

1,491.24

Mar. 6

1,468.647

Average weekly

1,588.226

Average weekly

1,490.5039

Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 343.5155 manat ($202) or 7.3 percent in Azerbaijan.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 4,332 manat ($2,548).

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

Feb. 24

3,954.34

Mar. 2

4,503.589

Feb. 25

4,011.41

Mar. 3

4,328.251

Feb. 26

3,986.61

Mar. 4

4,230.501

Feb. 27

4,086.93

Mar. 5

4,320.6605

Feb. 28

4,153.05

Mar. 6

4,281.9685

Average weekly

4,038.47

Average weekly

4,332.994

 

