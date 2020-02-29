Azerbaijan's Mortgage & Credit Guarantee Fund launches electronic cabinet

By Trend





The process of creating an electronic cabinet of Azerbaijan's Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund enabling the citizens to submit electronic applications and to rent residential premises with an obligation to sell them, has commenced, Trend reports referring to the fund.

During the first day of the process, about 3,000 citizens applied to create an electronic cabinet, and this process is currently ongoing.

At the same time, the list of premises that the fund proposes to lease out to the population with an obligation to sell was also expanded.

At the initial stage, the fund offered citizens 331 rental apartments; however, the number of apartments to be rented has been increased to 530. Taking into account the demand of the population, the formation of a housing fund continues.

Those who want to get acquainted with the territory, quantity, area and other information on which the premises are planned to be leased, can visit the fund’s website.

The possibility of choosing the apartments through the electronic mortgage and credit guarantee system arises only after considering the application by the fund and making a corresponding decision.