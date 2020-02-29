Baku Higher Oil School starts cooperating with Pasha Bank

By Trend





Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) has signed a Memorandum of Cooperation with PASHA Bank, one of the largest banks in Azerbaijan.

The memorandum provides for cooperation between PASHA Bank and Baku Higher Oil School in the implementation of modern educational (scientific) programs. Also, under the memorandum, BHOS students will undertake an internship at PASHA Bank.

The document was signed by Rector of Baku Higher Oil School Elmar Gasimov and Executive Board Member, Chief Operating Officer of PASHA Bank Jalal Orujov.

The signing ceremony was attended by heads of various departments of Baku Higher Oil School and Pasha Bank, as well as students of the Process Automation Engineering Department and Information Security Department of BHOS.

Speaking at the ceremony, Elmar Gasimov expressed satisfaction with the cooperation with Pasha Bank. He emphasized the importance of teaching students practical skills, along with theoretical knowledge. The rector noted the need to build human resources capacity and create an effective business environment in higher education institutions and local companies to prevent “brain drain” abroad.

Jalal Orujov also spoke at the event. Speaking about the main goals of Pasha Bank, one of the largest financial institutions in the country, he stressed that the bank has always supported young people in achieving success. Jalal Orujov emphasized the importance of cooperation with BHOS in this direction.

At the end of the event, the students received answers to their questions about internship and employment.

Then, the representatives of Pasha Bank visited the BHOS campus.

It should be noted that BHOS and Pasha Bank have successful experience in implementing joint projects. Several BHOS students were employed at Pasha Bank after they had successfully completing practical training there.







