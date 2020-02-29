Alessandra Todde: Purpose of Italy-Azerbaijan co-op - to strengthen activities in energy sector

By Trend





The purpose of cooperation between Italy and Azerbaijan is to strengthen activities in the energy sector by diversifying energy sources, Italian Deputy Minister of Economic Development Alessandra Todde said.

Todde made the remark in Baku at the event dedicated to the sixth ministerial meeting of the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor, Trend reports from the event February 28.

The deputy minister said that Italy’s position is that the Southern Gas Corridor is the basis for ensuring energy security for both suppliers and consumers.

Energy cooperation has a great future, Todde noted.

The memorandum of understanding in the field of energy was signed by the respective ministers of the two countries during the visit by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to Italy, the deputy minister added.

The sixth ministerial meeting is being held in Baku within the Advisory Council of the Southern Gas Corridor. Among the participants are representatives of BP, Southern Gas Corridor, BOTAS, TPAO, TANAP, TAP, SNAM, Fluxys, ICGB AD, Transgaz, SNGN Romgaz SA, Uniper Global Commodities SE, Bulgargaz EAD, SACE, Plinacro and international financial institutions, namely, the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and European Investment Bank.

The first ministerial meeting as part of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council was held on February 12, 2015, the second meeting on February 29, 2016, the third meeting on February 23, 2017, the fourth meeting on February 15, 2018 and the fifth meeting on February 20, 2019.