Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend

The prices of gold, silver and platinum decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 28, compared to the prices on Feb. 27, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 21.5 manat and amounted to 2,786 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.9168 manat and amounted to 29.8191 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 77.2 manat and amounted to 1,491 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 80.4 manat and amounted to 4,760 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Feb. 28, 2020 Feb. 27, 2020 Gold XAU 2,786.8440 2,808.3660 Silver XAG 29.8191 30.7359 Platinum XPT 1,491.2400 1,568.5135 Palladium XPD 4,760.9775 4,841.3875

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 28)