Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan

27 February 2020 [13:41] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


The prices of gold and palladium increased, while silver and platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 27, compared to the prices on Feb. 26, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 16.4 manat and amounted to 2,808 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.0536 manat and amounted to 30.7359 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 16.7 manat and amounted to 1,568 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 208.8 manat and amounted to 4,841 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

27.02.2020

26.02.2020

Gold

XAU

2,808.3660

2,791.9100

Silver

XAG

30.7359

30.7895

Platium

XPT

1,568.5135

1,585.3010

Palladium

XPD

4,841.3875

4,632.5850


The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 27)

