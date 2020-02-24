Azerbaijan among top safest CIS tourism destinations

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan is the third safest travel destination among the CIS countries, according to the ranking of famous Insurly website.

As to its ranking worldwide, Azerbaijan took 52nd place among 180 countries in the overall ranking of the countries that are the safest for tourists. The website rated Azerbaijan’s healthcare system at 79 points, and air pollution at a satisfactory level.

It was noted that there are no threats of infection with yellow fever, malaria, cholera and Zika virus in the country, and the basic sanitary conditions are good.

The country’s transport conditions were rated at 75 points, natural disaster risk at 58 points, and the level of violence at 51 points.

Among the CIS countries, only Uzbekistan (46th place) and Belarus (48th place) are above Azerbaijan in the rating.

Switzerland topped the list with 93.4 points from a maximum of 100 points. Singapore came in second with 92.7 points, and Norway ranked third with 91.1 points. Luxembourg, Cyprus, Iceland, Denmark, Portugal, Finland and Japan were also included in the top ten.

Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan took the last three places in the ranking.

Azerbaijan is among the developing countries in the field of tourism, occupying the 39th place among 148 countries in terms of global competitiveness in tourism. Over 3 million tourists visited Azerbaijan in 2019.

Earlier, The United Nation’s World Tourism Organization has included Azerbaijan in its top-20 fastest-growing travel destinations ranking.

The country secured the 18th place in the ranking with an 11.4-percent-increase in its tourism sector.

The government supports the development of tourism as part of the non-oil policy. It is planned to provide tax benefits to those providing travel services in tourism sector in order to stimulate the further development of this sphere.

Azerbaijan is also developing a program of investments in the tourism sector. This year, the country will host the largest tourism event in the region - Travel Business Azerbaijan 2020.