Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The prices of gold and silver increased in Azerbaijan, while platinum prices decreased on Feb. 24, compared to the prices on Feb. 21, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 61.8 manat and amounted to 2,826 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.3524 manat and amounted to 31.7618 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 15.6 manat and amounted to 1,653 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 32.6 manat and amounted to 4,631 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Feb. 24, 2020 Feb. 21, 2020 Gold XAU 2,826.1140 2,764.2765 Silver XAG 31.7618 31.4094 Platinum XPT 1,653.4710 1,669.0770 Palladium XPD 4,631.1825 4,598.5510

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).