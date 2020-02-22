Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Feb. 10
1.7
Feb. 17
1.7
Feb. 11
1.7
Feb. 18
1.7
Feb. 12
1.7
Feb. 19
1.7
Feb. 13
1.7
Feb. 20
1.7
Feb. 14
1.7
Feb. 21
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0,0073 manat (0.4 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1,838 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Feb. 10
1.8627
Feb. 17
1.8425
Feb. 11
1.8544
Feb. 18
1.8412
Feb. 12
1.8550
Feb. 19
1.8355
Feb. 13
1.8477
Feb. 20
1.8358
Feb. 14
1.8416
Feb. 21
1.8352
Average weekly
1.8549
Average weekly
1.838
The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0002 manat (0.75 percent).
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0267 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Feb. 10
0.0266
Feb. 17
0.0267
Feb. 11
0.0265
Feb. 18
0.0268
Feb. 12
0.0269
Feb. 19
0.0266
Feb. 13
0.0269
Feb. 20
0.0267
Feb. 14
0.0268
Feb. 21
0.0265
Average weekly
0.0267
Average weekly
0.0267
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0,0025 manat (0.9 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2799 manat per Turkish lira.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Feb. 10
0.2840
Feb. 17
0.2809
Feb. 11
0.2825
Feb. 18
0.2808
Feb. 12
0.2822
Feb. 19
0.2801
Feb. 13
0.2810
Feb. 20
0.2794
Feb. 14
0.2813
Feb. 21
0.2784
Average weekly
0.2822
Average weekly
0.2799