Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

22 February 2020 [15:44] - TODAY.AZ

By  Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Feb. 10

1.7

Feb. 17

1.7

Feb. 11

1.7

Feb. 18

1.7

Feb. 12

1.7

Feb. 19

1.7

Feb. 13

1.7

Feb. 20

1.7

Feb. 14

1.7

Feb. 21

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0,0073 manat (0.4 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1,838 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Feb. 10

1.8627

Feb. 17

1.8425

Feb. 11

1.8544

Feb. 18

1.8412

Feb. 12

1.8550

Feb. 19

1.8355

Feb. 13

1.8477

Feb. 20

1.8358

Feb. 14

1.8416

Feb. 21

1.8352

Average weekly

1.8549

Average weekly

1.838

The official rate of the manat against the ruble increased by 0.0002 manat (0.75 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0267 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Feb. 10

0.0266

Feb. 17

0.0267

Feb. 11

0.0265

Feb. 18

0.0268

Feb. 12

0.0269

Feb. 19

0.0266

Feb. 13

0.0269

Feb. 20

0.0267

Feb. 14

0.0268

Feb. 21

0.0265

Average weekly

0.0267

Average weekly

0.0267

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0,0025 manat (0.9 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2799 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Feb. 10

0.2840

Feb. 17

0.2809

Feb. 11

0.2825

Feb. 18

0.2808

Feb. 12

0.2822

Feb. 19

0.2801

Feb. 13

0.2810

Feb. 20

0.2794

Feb. 14

0.2813

Feb. 21

0.2784

Average weekly

0.2822

Average weekly

0.2799

