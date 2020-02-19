WB approves loan for judicial reforms in Azerbaijan

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan and the World Bank have concluded negotiations on a $50 million loan to continue reforms in the country's justice system.

The formal negotiations on the loan ended on February 14. The total cost of the project is $70 million, of which $50 million is a WB loan, and another $20 million are allocated by the Azerbaijani government, local media reported referring to the bank.

It was noted that the WB Board of Directors will approve the provision of the loan to Azerbaijan at the meeting to be held on March 26.

The WB emphasized that the financial resources will be used in several areas, including improving justice services; strengthening institutional capacity, effectiveness, monitoring and evaluation; application of transformative (advanced) technologies on a pilot basis; project management and coordination.

Earlier, it was noted that credit funds are planned to be directed to the development of the e-court system, particularly, the purchase of appropriate IT equipment.

This loan is provided under Judicial Services and Smart Infrastructure Project approved in July 2014 that envisages providing a loan of $100 million to Azerbaijan.

The project envisages the trainings for employees of the justice system, construction of administrative buildings for courts, and improvement of the service system in the field of justice. The other $50 million are expected to be provided until the completion of the project in June 30, 2020.

The development objective of the Judicial Services and Smart Infrastructure Project for Azerbaijan is to improve the access, transparency, and efficiency of delivery of selected justice services. The project comprises of four components.

Note that Azerbaijan joined The World Bank Group in 1992. Since then, the bank has allocated loans in the amount of over three billion dollars for the implementation of over 50 projects in the country.

Currently, seven more projects worth about 1.5 billion dollars are being implemented. In addition to loans, the World Bank allocated 45 grants to Azerbaijan for a total of $ 41.586 million in 1995-2014.