Gold price ups in Azerbaijan

By Trend





The price of gold increased on Feb. 18 compared to the price on Feb. 17, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 5.78 manat and amounted to 2,697 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.03 manat and amounted to 30.40 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 4.1 manat and amounted to 1,652 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 146.17 manat and amounted to 4,302 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Feb. 18, 2020 Feb. 17, 2020 Gold XAU 2,697.02 2,691.24 Silver XAG 30.40 30.37 Platinum XPT 1,652.66 1,648.56 Palladium XPD 4,302.19 4,156.02

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 18)