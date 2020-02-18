Azerbaijan to send additional €500,000 humanitarian aid to quake-hit Albania

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan will provide earthquake-hit Albania with additional assistance in the amount of 500,000 euros.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov made this remark during an EU donors’ conference held in Brussels on February 17.

In December 2019, President Ilham Aliyev issued an order on the provision of humanitarian assistance in the amount of €500,000 to Albania from the Reserve Fund stipulated in Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2019.

Thus, Azerbaijan will provide a total of €1 million of aid to Albania.

As a result of EU donor conference in Brussels, as much as €1.15 billion was raised as financial support for Albania to deal with the effects of a powerful earthquake.

Note that Albania was struck by a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake with an epicenter 12 kilometers west-southwest of Mamurras town on Nov. 26, 2019. The earthquake killed 51 people, injured about 1,000 were, and left 17,000 people homeless.

Moreover, thousands of buildings, including schools and medical facilities, were seriously damaged.







