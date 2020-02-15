TODAY.AZ / Business

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

15 February 2020

By Trend

Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

Feb. 3

1.7

Feb. 10

1.7

Feb. 4

1.7

Feb. 11

1.7

Feb. 5

1.7

Feb. 12

1.7

Feb. 6

1.7

Feb. 13

1.7

Feb. 7

1.7

Feb. 14

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0211 manat (1.1 percent).

The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8549 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

Feb. 3

1.8839

Feb. 10

1.8627

Feb. 4

1.8802

Feb. 11

1.8544

Feb. 5

1.8758

Feb. 12

1.8550

Feb. 6

1.8693

Feb. 13

1.8477

Feb. 7

1.8669

Feb. 14

1.8416

Average weekly

1.8752

Average weekly

1.8549

The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat (0.7 percent).

The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0267 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

Feb. 3

0.0266

Feb. 10

0.0266

Feb. 4

0.0267

Feb. 11

0.0265

Feb. 5

0.0269

Feb. 12

0.0269

Feb. 6

0.0271

Feb. 13

0.0269

Feb. 7

0.0269

Feb. 14

0.0268

Average weekly

0.0268

Average weekly

0.0267

The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0027 manat (0.9 percent).

The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2822 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

Feb. 3

0.2842

Feb. 10

0.2840

Feb. 4

0.2841

Feb. 11

0.2825

Feb. 5

0.2842

Feb. 12

0.2822

Feb. 6

0.2841

Feb. 13

0.2810

Feb. 7

0.2839

Feb. 14

0.2813

Average weekly

0.2841

Average weekly

0.2822

