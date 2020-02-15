Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

|
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Feb. 3
1.7
Feb. 10
1.7
Feb. 4
1.7
Feb. 11
1.7
Feb. 5
1.7
Feb. 12
1.7
Feb. 6
1.7
Feb. 13
1.7
Feb. 7
1.7
Feb. 14
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
The official rate of the manat against the euro increased by 0.0211 manat (1.1 percent).
The average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8549 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Feb. 3
1.8839
Feb. 10
1.8627
Feb. 4
1.8802
Feb. 11
1.8544
Feb. 5
1.8758
Feb. 12
1.8550
Feb. 6
1.8693
Feb. 13
1.8477
Feb. 7
1.8669
Feb. 14
1.8416
Average weekly
1.8752
Average weekly
1.8549
The official rate of the manat against the ruble decreased by 0.0002 manat (0.7 percent).
The average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0267 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Feb. 3
0.0266
Feb. 10
0.0266
Feb. 4
0.0267
Feb. 11
0.0265
Feb. 5
0.0269
Feb. 12
0.0269
Feb. 6
0.0271
Feb. 13
0.0269
Feb. 7
0.0269
Feb. 14
0.0268
Average weekly
0.0268
Average weekly
0.0267
The official rate of the manat against the Turkish lira increased by 0.0027 manat (0.9 percent).
The average AZN/TRY rate was 0.2822 manat per Turkish lira.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Feb. 3
0.2842
Feb. 10
0.2840
Feb. 4
0.2841
Feb. 11
0.2825
Feb. 5
0.2842
Feb. 12
0.2822
Feb. 6
0.2841
Feb. 13
0.2810
Feb. 7
0.2839
Feb. 14
0.2813
Average weekly
0.2841
Average weekly
0.2822