Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to put mid-term bonds up for sale

By Trend





Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on the placement of interest-bearing mid-term bonds of the Azerbaijani Finance Ministry worth 10 million manat ($5.8 million) on Feb. 18, 2019, Trend reports referring to the BSE.

Securities, with par value of 100 manat ($58.8) each with a yield of 8.5 percent and a maturity of 1,820 days, will be placed at the auction.

The interest payment dates for the bonds are July 28, 2020, Jan. 26, 2021, July 27, 2021, Jan. 25, 2022, July 26, 2022, Jan. 24, 2023, July 23, 2023 and Jan. 21, 2025.

Azerbaijan's PASHA Capital Investment Company will be the issue underwriter.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 14)