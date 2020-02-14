New steam turbogenerator being built at Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant in Azerbaijan

By Trend





A new steam turbogenerator is being constructed at the Ethylene-Polyethylene Plant of Azerikimya Production Union (PU) of Azerbaijan’s state oil company SOCAR, the plant’s Deputy Chief Engineer for Modernization Gadir Aliyev told reporters in Baku during a press tour on Feb. 13, Trend reports.

“The aim of the project is to increase the production capacity of the steam generating complex, which provides the plant with electricity,” Aliyev said.

The deputy chief engineer added that in order to implement the project, SOCAR signed an agreement with the German Uniper company and created a SOCAR-UNIPER joint venture in 2016.

Aliyev noted that the new steam turbogenerator will fully meet the needs of the plant. The design capacity of the current steam generator complex is planned to be increased to 65 megawatts per second, the deputy chief engineer said.

Aliyev noted that the existing old substation is being reconstructed using internal capacities of the Azerikimya PU.

After completion of the project, Azerikimya PU will have the opportunity to transfer electricity, provided at the expense of own capabilities, to other SOCAR facilities, as well as to other consumers in Sumgayit city, the deputy chief engineer added.

“Both projects are planned to be completed in the 3rd quarter of this year,” Aliyev said.