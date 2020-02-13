TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, palladium prices up in Azerbaijan

13 February 2020 [14:10] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold and palladium prices increased, while platinum prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 13, compared to the prices on Feb. 12, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 11 manat and amounted to 2,675 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0022 manat and amounted to 29.9455 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 6.6 manat and amounted to 1,644 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 100.3 manat and amounted to 4,086 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Feb. 13, 2020

Feb. 12, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,675.5535

2,664.5205

Silver

XAG

29.9455

29.9433

Platinum

XPT

1,644.3420

1,650.9805

Palladium

XPD

4,086.9275

3,986.6105


The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 13)

URL: http://www.today.az/news/business/191006.html

Print version

Views: 131

Connect with us. Get latest news and updates.

Recommend news to friend

  • Your name:
  • Your e-mail:
  • Friend's name:
  • Friend's e-mail:

See Also