Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and platinum prices increased, while silver and palladium prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 10, compared to the prices on Feb. 7, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 10.9 manat and amounted to 2,672 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1025 manat and amounted to 30.1469 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 19.75 manat and amounted to 1,653 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 7.3 manat and amounted to 3,954 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Feb. 10, 2020 Feb. 7, 2020 Gold XAU 2,672.1365 2,661.2055 Silver XAG 30.1469 30.2494 Platinum XPT 1,653.7515 1,633.9975 Palladium XPD 3,954.3360 3,961.6545

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 10)