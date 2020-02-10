TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan

10 February 2020 [17:00] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold and platinum prices increased, while silver and palladium prices decreased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 10, compared to the prices on Feb. 7, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 10.9 manat and amounted to 2,672 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1025 manat and amounted to 30.1469 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 19.75 manat and amounted to 1,653 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 7.3 manat and amounted to 3,954 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Feb. 10, 2020

Feb. 7, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,672.1365

2,661.2055

Silver

XAG

30.1469

30.2494

Platinum

XPT

1,653.7515

1,633.9975

Palladium

XPD

3,954.3360

3,961.6545

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Feb. 10)

