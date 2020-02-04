Gold, silver prices down in Azerbaijan

By Trend









Gold and silver prices decreased, while platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Feb. 4, compared to the prices on Feb. 3, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold decreased by 10 manat and amounted to 2,677 manat per ounce.

The price of silver decreased by 0.1862 manat and amounted to 30.1370 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 24.2 manat and amounted to 1,653 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 80.6 manat and amounted to 3,971 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Feb. 4, 2020 Feb. 3, 2020 Gold XAU 2,677.6190 2,687.7085 Silver XAG 30.1370 30.3232 Platinum XPT 1,653.4115 1,629.2035 Palladium XPD 3,971.2935 3,890.6030