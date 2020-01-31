Azerbaijani Finance Ministry placing mid-term bonds on Baku Stock Exchange’s auction

By Trend





Azerbaijan's Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) will hold an auction on placement of interest-bearing medium-term manat bonds of country's Ministry of Finance worth 15 million manat ($8 million) on Feb. 4, Trend reports referring to BSE.

Bonds with face value of 100 manat ($58.8) and a circulation period of 728 days, with a yield of 6.5 percent, will be offered at the auction.

The period of interest payment on bonds are: Aug. 4, 2020, Feb. 2, 2021, Aug. 3, 2021, Feb. 1, 2022.

PASHA Capital Investment Company is underwriter on issuing of government bonds of the Ministry of Finance.

(1 USD = 1.7 AZN on Jan. 30)