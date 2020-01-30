Interest on bonds of Azerbaijan Mortgage Fund paid at Baku Stock Exchange

By Trend





Baku Stock Exchange (BSE) paid interest on mortgage bonds of the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund AZ2037008680, AZ2038008689, AZ2039008688 and AZ2040008685 on Jan. 29, Trend reports with reference to BSE.

According to the bond issue prospectus, on the day of payment of interest on bonds, along with interest payment, a certain part of the balance of the face value of bonds is provided, equal to the main debt payments on assets included in the mortgage coverage and issued by the Azerbaijan Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund.

The issuer made the next payment of interest on GKOs (short-term government bonds) 20200000880, A2020008689, A2020008688 and A20200008685 on Jan. 21, 2020.

Accordingly, as of Jan. 19, 2020, the value of these bonds at face value amounted to 970.80 manat ($571), and in the next period of interest payments, a rate of 3 percent will be calculated based on this amount.

The base price of GKO is 970.80 manat ($571).