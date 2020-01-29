Azerbaijan-initiated ASAN service centers to open in some countries this year

By Trend





One of the main objectives of activity of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President of Azerbaijan (ASAN) is entering international arena and implementation of it other countries, ASAN service Chairman Ulvi Mehdiyev told reporters in Baku at a press conference on the results of the agency’s activities in 2019, Trend reports.

“Serious work is underway in this direction with 13 countries,” the chairman noted.

He added that ASAN Service centers will be opening in certain countries this year.

“Formation of ASAN International Association is underway,” Mehdiyev said. “Last December, together with experts from eight countries, the association’s draft charter was agreed upon, and member states should now ratify the approved charter in their countries. After that, together we can announce the start of the association’s activity. This isn’t a quick process, but it should be completed in the first half of the year.”

The countries that signed the ASAN International Association project are Azerbaijan, Morocco, Montenegro, Malaysia, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Turkey, Uganda and the UAE.