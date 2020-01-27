Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold and silver prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 27, compared to the prices on Jan. 24, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 32.9 manat and amounted to 2,684 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.6848 manat and amounted to 30.9227 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum decreased by 12.3 manat and amounted to 1,691 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium decreased by 89.7 manat and amounted to 4,049 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Jan. 27, 2020 Jan. 24, 2020 Gold XAU 2,684.6485 2,651.6600 Silver XAG 30.9227 30.2379 Platinum XPT 1,691.4745 1,703.7910 Palladium XPD 4,049.6125 4,139.3215