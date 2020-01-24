Public Council of Azerbaijan's Small, Medium Business Agency holds forum on food business

By Trend





The Public Council of Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business (SMB) Development Agency held the first forum in 2020 dedicated to food business, Trend reports referring to the agency's press service.

The event, titled "Food Business Forum: Current Situation and Prospects", was attended by representatives of the SMB Development Agency, the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry and other government agencies, as well as business entities in the food sector.

The event covered discussions on current issues in the food sector, changes to legislation in this area, and cooperation between public and private entities. Answers to questions that are of interest to entrepreneurs were also given, and proposals from business entities were revealed.

It was noted that the opinions, conclusions and decisions voiced during the forum will be brought to the attention of the relevant structures.

The agency's chairman Orkhan Mammadov noted that many entrepreneurs work in the food sector. Over 10,000 business entities got registered in this area in 2019 alone. The correct and effective organization of business in this field is very important for ensuring food safety.

According to Mammadov, for the effective organization of business in the food sector, it is necessary to increase the skills of small and medium enterprises, expand the scope of educational measures, increase attention on sales and logistics of locally produced food products and encourage state support mechanisms.

In their speeches, the Deputy Agriculture Minister Elchin Zeynalov and the Deputy Chairman of the country's Food Safety Agency Rufat Rustamzade noted that the food sector is one of the priority areas of the non-oil sector. They also informed about the measures taken recently in this area, amendments to the legislation and projects.

The Chairman of the Public Council of the SMB Development Agency Farhad Garashov informed the forum participants about the activities of the Public Council and the goals of the forum.

It was noted that systematic measures are being taken in a trilateral format - with the participation of small and medium enterprises, relevant government agencies and civil society institutions. Six forums were organized by the Public Council in 2019 on various topics and the thread of such events will continue in 2020.

At the event, the SMB Development Agency projected videos on mechanisms to support micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.








