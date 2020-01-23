Business forum on food security kicks off in Baku

By Trend





A business forum on the current state and prospects of food security is being held in Baku, Trend reports from the event.

The forum is organized by Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business (SMB) Development Agency jointly with its Public Council and the Food Safety Agency of the country.

The event is attended by representatives of Azerbaijan's SMB Development Agency, Food Safety Agency, Agriculture Ministry, Women Entrepreneurs Fund, National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organizations, as well as food industry entrepreneurs.