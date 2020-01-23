Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

By Trend





Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 23, compared to the prices on Jan. 22, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 10 manat and amounted to 2,650 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0414 manat and amounted to 30.2276 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 19.5 manat and amounted to 1,721 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 136.5 manat and amounted to 4,261 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Jan. 23, 2020 Jan. 22, 2020 Gold XAU 2,650.1725 2,640.1595 Silver XAG 30.2276 30.1862 Platinum XPT 1,721.8705 1,702.3375 Palladium XPD 4,261.6790 4,125.0840