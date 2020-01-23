Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

|
By Trend
Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 23, compared to the prices on Jan. 22, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).
The price of gold increased by 10 manat and amounted to 2,650 manat per ounce.
The price of silver increased by 0.0414 manat and amounted to 30.2276 manat per ounce.
The price of platinum increased by 19.5 manat and amounted to 1,721 manat per ounce.
The price of palladium increased by 136.5 manat and amounted to 4,261 manat per ounce.
Precious metals
Jan. 23, 2020
Jan. 22, 2020
Gold
XAU
2,650.1725
2,640.1595
Silver
XAG
30.2276
30.1862
Platinum
XPT
1,721.8705
1,702.3375
Palladium
XPD
4,261.6790
4,125.0840
The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).
The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.
Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.
(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 23)