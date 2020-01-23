TODAY.AZ / Business

Gold, silver prices up in Azerbaijan

23 January 2020 [10:31] - TODAY.AZ

By Trend


Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 23, compared to the prices on Jan. 22, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 10 manat and amounted to 2,650 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.0414 manat and amounted to 30.2276 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 19.5 manat and amounted to 1,721 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 136.5 manat and amounted to 4,261 manat per ounce.

Precious metals

Jan. 23, 2020

Jan. 22, 2020

Gold

XAU

2,650.1725

2,640.1595

Silver

XAG

30.2276

30.1862

Platinum

XPT

1,721.8705

1,702.3375

Palladium

XPD

4,261.6790

4,125.0840

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 23)

