Gold, silver prices up

By Trend





Gold, silver and platinum prices increased in Azerbaijan on Jan. 21, compared to the prices on Jan. 17, Trend reports referring to the data published by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

The price of gold increased by 18 manat and amounted to 2,663 manat per ounce.

The price of silver increased by 0.2056 manat and amounted to 30.8486 manat per ounce.

The price of platinum increased by 21.2 manat and amounted to 1,739 manat per ounce.

The price of palladium increased by 315 manat and amounted to 4,286 manat per ounce.

Precious metals Jan. 21, 2020 Jan. 17, 2020 Gold XAU 2,663.1690 2,645.0810 Silver XAG 30.8486 30.6430 Platinum XPT 1,739.8480 1,718.6150 Palladium XPD 4,286.2695 3,971.2170

The precious metals are gold, silver, platinum and metals of platinum group (palladium, iridium, ruthenium, rhodium, osmium) brought to the highest fineness (999.9).

The precious metals are sold as ingots, coins or powder and have the appropriate quality certificates.

Troy ounce is a unit of mass equal to 31.1034768 grams.

(1 USD = 1.7 manat on Jan. 21)