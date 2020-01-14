Construction of Baku-Guba-Russia highway to be completed in 2021

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev has said that the construction of a new highway from Baku to the Russian border is expected to be completed in 2021.

“The construction of the highway between Baku-state border and Russia will be completed in 2021. This will cut the time that trucks pass through the territory of Azerbaijan in half and create favourable conditions for their movement in the North-South, North-West and South-West directions,” Mustafayev said at a meeting on 2019 results chaired by President Ilham Aliyev on January 13.

The construction of a highway bridge on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border will begin in 2020, he said.

“Azerbaijan, together with Iran and Russia, is working on the development of the North-South Transport Corridor - roads and railways are being built. Azerbaijan has completed most of the work on its territory. This year, it is planned to begin construction of a motor bridge on the border of Azerbaijan and Iran. I think that the construction of this bridge will be completed next year,” Mustafayev said.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijani State Highway Agency noted that most part of the 152-kilometer Baku-Guba- Russia state border highway will be constructed this year.

Note that in February 2018, President Ilham Aliyev ordered to allocate 150 million manats ($88.2 million) for the construction of the Baku-Guba- Russia state border highway that stretches from H.Z. Taghiyev settlement near Sumgait to the border with the Russia. The new highway will become part of the North-South International Transport Corridor, and will also give an impetus to the development of tourism.

The North-South Transport Corridor which is designed to connect Northern Europe with Southeast Asia, including the railways of Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia plays a major role in it. The coverage of the transport corridor is impressive - it is multi-mode network of ship, rail, and road route for moving freight between India, Iran, Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia, Central Asia and Europe.