Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

|
By Trend
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by over 84.9 manat ($49.9) or 3.2 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,659 manat ($1,564).
Change in price of one ounce of gold
Dec. 30
2,574.8115
Jan. 6
-
Dec. 31
-
Jan. 7
2,650.7675
Jan. 1
-
Jan. 8
2,708.6695
Jan. 2
-
Jan. 9
2,649.3650
Jan. 3
-
Jan. 10
2,630.2570
Average weekly
2,574.8115
Average weekly
2,659.7648
Last week, the price of one ounce of silver increased by 0.3843 manat ($0.22) or 1.3 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of silver stood at 30.8 manat ($18.1).
Change in price of one ounce of silver
Dec. 30
30.4661
Jan. 6
-
Dec. 31
-
Jan. 7
30.6794
Jan. 1
-
Jan. 8
31.5588
Jan. 2
-
Jan. 9
30.7656
Jan. 3
-
Jan. 10
30.3977
Average weekly
30.4661
Average weekly
30.8503
Last week, the price of one ounce of platinum decreased by over 26.1 manat ($15.3) or 1.6 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of platinum stood at 1,641 manat ($965.8).
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
Dec. 30
1,615.7480
Jan. 6
-
Dec. 31
-
Jan. 7
1,645.8550
Jan. 1
-
Jan. 8
1,654.7375
Jan. 2
-
Jan. 9
1,626.1350
Jan. 3
-
Jan. 10
1,640.9250
Average weekly
1,615.7480
Average weekly
1,641.9131
Last week, the price of one ounce of palladium decreased by 297.7 manat ($175.1) or 8.4 percent in Azerbaijan.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium stood at 3,538 manat ($2,081).
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
Dec. 30
3,240.8885
Jan. 6
-
Dec. 31
-
Jan. 7
3,440.3325
Jan. 1
-
Jan. 8
3,501.9150
Jan. 2
-
Jan. 9
3,635.8495
Jan. 3
-
Jan. 10
3,576.5450
Average weekly
3,240.8885
Average weekly
3,538.6605