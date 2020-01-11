Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

By Trend

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold increased by over 84.9 manat ($49.9) or 3.2 percent in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2,659 manat ($1,564).

Change in price of one ounce of gold Dec. 30 2,574.8115 Jan. 6 - Dec. 31 - Jan. 7 2,650.7675 Jan. 1 - Jan. 8 2,708.6695 Jan. 2 - Jan. 9 2,649.3650 Jan. 3 - Jan. 10 2,630.2570 Average weekly 2,574.8115 Average weekly 2,659.7648