Azerbaijan among top countries for adventure tourism

By Azernews

By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan is on the list of countries with the greatest potential for the development of adventure tourism in 2020, according to the report of Lonely Planet.

The top 10 countries that will be interesting to adventure lovers in 2020 include Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Russia and Ethiopia, Lonely Planet reports.

Each year, adventure tourism promotion experts from the British Backpackers Society select countries each year that may be most interesting to travel to. Backpackers are independent tourists who are willing to travel with minimal comfort for little money.

The edition named Algeria as the best country for adventure tourism development, while Pakistan headed the list a year before.

Note that the number of tourists visiting Azerbaijan from 192 countries increased by 11 percent year-on-year in the period of January-November, reaching 2.9 million.

The creation of diversified tourism infrastructure in Azerbaijan, the successful holding of international events aroused the interest of foreign tourists to the country.

Besides, simplification of the visa regime played vital role in the development of tourism in Azerbaijan.

The beautiful nature of Azerbaijan, hospitality of its people, the country's capital with its super modern and ancient buildings draws the attention of all tourists visiting this South Caucasian country.