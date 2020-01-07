Azerbaijan has become remarkable country on global scale - Russian news agency

By Trend





Azerbaijani people live much better than their neighbors in the South Caucasus, according to Russia’s Rosbalt news agency, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev called the year 2019 successful for the country, reads the report.

“Growth in the country’s oil industry was recorded at 14 percent,” the report said. “Inflation amounted to 2.6 percent, external debt fell to 17 percent of GDP - this is the 9th indicator in the world. Azerbaijan ranks first in the CIS in terms of foreign exchange reserves per capita; they increased by $4.5 billion and amounted to $50 billion.”

“Last year, Azerbaijan significantly increased pensions, salaries, scholarships, and social benefits,” said the report. “The country ranks first in the CIS in terms of purchasing power of the minimum pension. In 2019 alone, over 5,000 houses and apartments were built for IDPs."

"A lot of major projects were implemented, including those in the gas sector, primarily the commissioning of a pipeline to export Azerbaijani gas to Turkey and Europe. The Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway also started operating with the attraction of cargo from the northern, eastern and southern directions. The railway, which many people considered just an unprofitable 'political project', has become a strategically important object for Azerbaijan,” the report noted.

“The past year will be [also] remembered for a long time by the fact that President Aliyev made large-scale personnel and structural changes,” read the report.

The Russian news agency also noted that Azerbaijan is perhaps the only republic of the South Caucasus that didn’t allow political upheaval last year and didn’t arrange any sort of showdown with Moscow, and experts say it is Russia’s main strategic ally in the region.

“This is despite that Azerbaijan is neither a member of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, nor the Eurasian Economic Union,” reads the report. “Baku, roughly speaking, doesn’t interfere with any party, including Brussels. As the Azerbaijani president said, his country isn’t going to leave the EU Eastern Partnership program, but won’t be an active participant in it, either.”

The Russian news agency emphasized that it is Azerbaijan that is consistently building new geopolitical triangles with the participation of Russia, Turkey and Iran.

“In a word, Azerbaijan has become not only a regional leader, but also a remarkable country on a global scale,” the agency said. “It is no coincidence that the country has become a platform for negotiations between the military leadership of Russia and NATO.”