Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend
Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.
Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
Dec. 16
1.7
Dec. 23
-
Dec. 17
1.7
Dec. 24
1.7
Dec. 18
1.7
Dec. 25
1.7
Dec. 19
1.7
Dec. 26
1.7
Dec. 20
1.7
Dec. 27
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Average weekly
1.7
Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.055 manat or 0.3 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8863 manat.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
Dec. 16
1.8796
Dec. 23
-
Dec. 17
1.8813
Dec. 24
1.8850
Dec. 18
1.8853
Dec. 25
1.8846
Dec. 19
1.8941
Dec. 26
1.8852
Dec. 20
1.8991
Dec. 27
1.8905
Average weekly
1.8879
Average weekly
1.8863
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manat or 0.4 percent.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0274 manat.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
Dec. 16
0.0267
Dec. 23
-
Dec. 17
0.0268
Dec. 24
0.0273
Dec. 18
0.0267
Dec. 25
0.0275
Dec. 19
0.0269
Dec. 26
0.0275
Dec. 20
0.0271
Dec. 27
0.0274
Average weekly
0.0268
Average weekly
0.0274
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.004 manat (0.1 percent).
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.286 manat.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
Dec. 16
0.2939
Dec. 23
-
Dec. 17
0.2926
Dec. 24
0.2858
Dec. 18
0.2928
Dec. 25
0.2858
Dec. 19
0.2930
Dec. 26
0.2862
Dec. 20
0.2940
Dec. 27
0.2862
Average weekly
0.2933
Average weekly
0.2860