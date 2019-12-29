Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

By Trend





Official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged last week, Trend reports.

Accordingly, last week, the average rate was 1.7 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate Dec. 16 1.7 Dec. 23 - Dec. 17 1.7 Dec. 24 1.7 Dec. 18 1.7 Dec. 25 1.7 Dec. 19 1.7 Dec. 26 1.7 Dec. 20 1.7 Dec. 27 1.7 Average weekly 1.7 Average weekly 1.7

Last week, the official exchange rate of manat against euro set by CBA decreased by 0.055 manat or 0.3 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was 1.8863 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate Dec. 16 1.8796 Dec. 23 - Dec. 17 1.8813 Dec. 24 1.8850 Dec. 18 1.8853 Dec. 25 1.8846 Dec. 19 1.8941 Dec. 26 1.8852 Dec. 20 1.8991 Dec. 27 1.8905 Average weekly 1.8879 Average weekly 1.8863

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by CBA decreased by 0.0001 manat or 0.4 percent.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was 0.0274 manat.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate Dec. 16 0.0267 Dec. 23 - Dec. 17 0.0268 Dec. 24 0.0273 Dec. 18 0.0267 Dec. 25 0.0275 Dec. 19 0.0269 Dec. 26 0.0275 Dec. 20 0.0271 Dec. 27 0.0274 Average weekly 0.0268 Average weekly 0.0274

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by CBA decreased by 0.004 manat (0.1 percent).

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was 0.286 manat.