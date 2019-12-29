Baku among TOP 5 CIS cities for New Year fairs

By Azernews





By Rasana Gasimova

Baku has made it to the list of top five cities in the CIS region for the attractiveness of New Year fairs, according to the rating published by Russia's TurStat analytical agency.

The TurStat presented the rating of the best New Year and Christmas festivals and fairs in Russia and the CIS for visiting during New Year's holidays in January 2020.

Taking the fourth place in the rating, the Baku New Year's Fair was named one of the most attractive fairs for tourists.

Other four cities for the New Year and Christmas fairs in Russia and the CIS countries 2019-2020 include: Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Minsk (Belarus) and Yerevan (Armenia).

The New Year’s fair held in Baku is called "Cold hands, warm heart". It is a charity fair that donates all funds raised from the event for the treatment and surgery of children.

For almost seven years the fair has been brining joy and New Year’s mood to locals and tourists. The winter fair makes its visitors transfer from the reality to the New Year's fairy tale.

The organizer of the annual fair is the Nargis Fund charity organization whose activities are aimed at helping children from low-income families, orphanages, as well as children in need of surgery.

This year, the fair opened on December 1 and will be open until January 13. During this time, Baku citizens and those visiting the capital will be able to purchase New Year's souvenirs, try various foods and participate in plenty of workshops, contests and sweepstakes held on the fair.